FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday. CL King boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on FormFactor from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,574. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,309,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 447.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after buying an additional 822,642 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,636,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,599,000 after buying an additional 554,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after buying an additional 435,063 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after buying an additional 338,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

