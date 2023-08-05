Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Raised to $42.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLS. Mizuho raised their target price on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 987,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,143. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.68 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Flowserve by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Flowserve by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Flowserve by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

