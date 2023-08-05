Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

FVRR traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,703. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.73 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at $229,000. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

