FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Trading Down 2.6%

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 2,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 1,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FGROY. HSBC raised FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 131 ($1.68) to GBX 148 ($1.90) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 170 ($2.18) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 165 ($2.12) to GBX 160 ($2.05) in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.01.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

