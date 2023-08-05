FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.44-2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.44-$2.64 EPS.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,654,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,184. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $43.31.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 197.47%.

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 12.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.