FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.44-2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.44-$2.64 EPS.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.30. 5,654,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,184. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 197.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.