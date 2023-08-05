FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.44-$2.64 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.71.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.30. 5,654,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,184. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 197.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 122.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,989,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,445 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in FirstEnergy by 58.1% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,649,000 after buying an additional 934,346 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 51,516.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 390,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,632,000 after acquiring an additional 389,462 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,739,000 after buying an additional 300,442 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.