FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.44-$2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FirstEnergy also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.44-2.64 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FE. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.30. 5,654,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,184. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 197.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in FirstEnergy by 122.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,989,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,445 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in FirstEnergy by 58.1% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,649,000 after acquiring an additional 934,346 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 51,516.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 390,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after acquiring an additional 389,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,739,000 after buying an additional 300,442 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

