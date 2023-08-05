First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Trading Down 0.8%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $152.51 and last traded at $152.73. 21,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 32,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.00.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.21 and its 200-day moving average is $156.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Get First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 478,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,746,000 after purchasing an additional 80,638 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,722,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 257,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,929,000 after purchasing an additional 49,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,489,000 after purchasing an additional 45,536 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.