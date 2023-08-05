First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $85.41 and last traded at $85.60. Approximately 49,315 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 20,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.86.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $192.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.38.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1591 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
