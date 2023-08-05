First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $85.41 and last traded at $85.60. Approximately 49,315 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 20,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.86.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $192.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.38.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1591 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,446,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

