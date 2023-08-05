First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FCXXF. TD Securities decreased their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FCXXF stock remained flat at $10.92 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

