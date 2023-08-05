First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of BUSE opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. First Busey has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,437.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $284,690. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 237.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

