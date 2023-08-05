First Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,193 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 9.4% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $37,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $46.18. 9,904,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,973,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

