Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Lowered to C$8.25

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Fiera Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities began coverage on Fiera Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FRRPF stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

