Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.72 and last traded at $41.72. 9 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $42.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF ( NYSEARCA:FSEC Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 8.47% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

