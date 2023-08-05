Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Fathom Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTHM traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Fathom has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $134.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Fathom alerts:

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Fathom had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $77.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fathom will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Scott N. Flanders bought 14,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $82,969.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,439.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,937 shares of company stock valued at $95,645. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTHM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 684.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Fathom during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fathom during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fathom by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.