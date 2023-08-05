FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Lifted to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FARO. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies Stock Down 7.2 %

NASDAQ:FARO traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 281,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,139. The company has a market cap of $339.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.29. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 15.98%.

In related news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman bought 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $49,546.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 135,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,670.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FARO Technologies news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman bought 4,350 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $49,546.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 135,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,670.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donofrio purchased 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,179.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,363.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,255 shares of company stock worth $457,203 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FARO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FARO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.