FantasyGold Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.92 Billion (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $2.92 billion and $11.14 million worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for $20.90 or 0.00072040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The official website for FantasyGold is fantasygold.co.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

According to CryptoCompare, "FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $673.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co."

