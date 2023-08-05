EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EYPT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.90. 405,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,249. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.36.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($1.02). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 283.81% and a negative return on equity of 82.21%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with serious eye disorders in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. Its commercial products include YUTIQ for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU for the treatment of postoperative inflammation.

