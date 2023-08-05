Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Craig Hallum

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $17.50 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Extreme Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.71.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.44. 3,179,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,643. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $3,549,492.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,385 shares in the company, valued at $15,045,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,858 shares of company stock worth $4,119,020. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

