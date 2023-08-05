Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Extreme Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of EXTR stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.44. 3,179,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,643. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 26,530 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $557,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,560,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 194,858 shares of company stock worth $4,119,020. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,666,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,903,000 after purchasing an additional 751,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after acquiring an additional 821,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 67.2% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,556,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

