Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

EXC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,777,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,684,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55. Exelon has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Exelon by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

