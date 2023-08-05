Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $24.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXEL. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.23.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $22.04.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $408.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 52.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 67.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 416,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 136,314 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth $2,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

