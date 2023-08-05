Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Hits New 12-Month Low at $67.69

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.69 and last traded at $67.73, with a volume of 676974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.