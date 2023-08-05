Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Etsy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,105,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,208. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.02. Etsy has a 1-year low of $80.44 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 66.03%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,841,279.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $884,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $1,971,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,841,279.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,673 shares of company stock valued at $10,852,682. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 184.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.