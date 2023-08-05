Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $17.84

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $17.84 or 0.00061371 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and approximately $102.57 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,076.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00283139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.00 or 0.00777276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00014018 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.18 or 0.00547439 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00124705 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,325,645 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.