Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of ETD stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.40. 312,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,744. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $897.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $187.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 45.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

