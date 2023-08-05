Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.07 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 73.35% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share.

Essent Group Price Performance

NYSE:ESNT traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.74. 808,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,393. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESNT. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $134,566.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 214,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,844,433.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $444,016. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,728,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after buying an additional 815,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1,442.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 597,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,606,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,419,000 after acquiring an additional 411,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Stories

