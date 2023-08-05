Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $910.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $885.00 to $910.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equinix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $809.05.

Equinix Stock Down 0.2 %

EQIX traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $757.88. 418,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,381. Equinix has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $821.63. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $776.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $733.42.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 157.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,795 shares of company stock worth $6,561,912. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,934,000 after purchasing an additional 177,884 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

