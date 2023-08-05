EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

EOG traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.80. 5,699,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,686. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $97.39 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.03. The firm has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.92.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

