Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.47.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 44.23% and a negative return on equity of 299.37%. The business had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter.
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
