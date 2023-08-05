Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 44.23% and a negative return on equity of 299.37%. The business had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

About Enservco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enservco by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

