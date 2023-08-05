Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 2,689.0% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

