Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) PT Lowered to C$41.00 at Scotiabank

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$41.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EDVMF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from GBX 3,000 ($38.52) to GBX 2,600 ($33.38) in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,600 ($33.38) to GBX 2,350 ($30.17) in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$54.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Endeavour Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

EDVMF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 40,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,626. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

