Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given New C$53.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EDVMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from GBX 3,000 ($38.52) to GBX 2,600 ($33.38) in a report on Monday, July 10th. Liberum Capital lowered Endeavour Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,600 ($33.38) to GBX 2,350 ($30.17) in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Endeavour Mining Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.24. 40,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,626. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

