Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.31-$3.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75 billion-$4.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.74 billion.

NYSE:EHC traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $70.25. 1,155,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $71.96.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

EHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

