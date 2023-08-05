Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.27.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.5 %

EHC stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,806. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 142.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.