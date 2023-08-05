Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Trading Down 5.6%

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.54 ($0.06). Approximately 11,012,538 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,546,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.81 ($0.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of £22.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.29.

Empire Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of properties in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Austria. The company mainly explores for copper, gold, and other high-value minerals. principal property is 75% owned the Eclipse-Gindalbie Project located to the north of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and holds 70% interest in the Pitfield Project comprising four granted exploration licenses covering 1,042 square kilometers located to the north of Perth, Western Australia.

