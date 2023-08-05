Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.35-$6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.61 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.42-3.92 EPS.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,565. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,403.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $624,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,403.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,399 shares of company stock worth $4,131,323. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.