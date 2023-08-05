Electroneum One Day Volume Reaches $721,540.35 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $35.66 million and approximately $721,540.35 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000583 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006101 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,951,565,906 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

