Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50. 4,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Edenred in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Edenred Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.61.
Edenred Increases Dividend
Edenred Company Profile
Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Edenred
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.