Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50. 4,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Edenred in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.4086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Edenred’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

