Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.87.

EMN stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.42. 931,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,789. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

