Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $193.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $176.00 to $193.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.40.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $188.10 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $194.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.82 and its 200 day moving average is $157.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,229 shares in the company, valued at $18,059,922.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total value of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,229 shares in the company, valued at $18,059,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2,550.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 264,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,337,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

