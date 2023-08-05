Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DT. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 58.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.23.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 96.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72.

Insider Activity

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,591,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,014,951 shares in the company, valued at $52,523,714.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,591,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,014,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,523,714.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,207,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,913,963 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Dynatrace by 93.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

