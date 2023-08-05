Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DTFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DT. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 58.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.23.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 96.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,591,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,014,951 shares in the company, valued at $52,523,714.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,591,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,014,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,523,714.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,207,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,913,963 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Dynatrace by 93.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

