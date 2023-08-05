DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $77.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,826,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average is $71.08.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

