DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,826,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,480. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.