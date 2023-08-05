Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DRVN has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair lowered Driven Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Driven Brands from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Driven Brands from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DRVN stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $16.09. 3,287,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

Insider Transactions at Driven Brands

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $562.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.23 per share, with a total value of $96,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,937.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Driven Brands news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick bought 42,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $997,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,416,944.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary W. Ferrera bought 4,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.23 per share, with a total value of $96,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,937.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 53.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Driven Brands by 29.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 14.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.