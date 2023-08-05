Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Lowered to C$17.75 at CIBC

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.75 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DREUF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $10.55 during trading on Thursday. 38 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,419. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at March 31, 2023, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 321 industrial assets totalling approximately 70.4 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S.

