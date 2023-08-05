Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $942.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

Shares of DFH traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.38. 1,230,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. Dream Finders Homes has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DFH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

In other news, COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,974,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 466,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,523,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,865,359.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 74.13% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

