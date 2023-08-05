Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.81-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.81-1.85 EPS.

Shares of DEI remained flat at $14.23 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,667. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 230.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on DEI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 14.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 378,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 44,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 74,352 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 400.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 45,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

