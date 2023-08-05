DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wedbush

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DoorDash from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of DoorDash from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.22.

DoorDash Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.59. 5,583,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,050,532. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.62. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $92.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.47.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $630,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $630,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $11,187,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 965,722 shares of company stock valued at $70,780,330 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in DoorDash by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

